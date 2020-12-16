Skaneateles, expecting post-Christmas spike, switching to online learning through Jan. 19

Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va., Friday, July 24, 2020. The nation’s 10th largest school district plans an all-virtual start to the fall semester amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Skaneateles School District is switching to online learning for all schools starting Dec. 21. Grades 8-12 have already switched to remote learning through the holiday vacation.

Superintendent Eric Knuth says there are six additional COVID-19 cases in the district and quarantines associated with those have made staffing a challenge, so the rest of the district’s schools are switching to remote learning.

In a letter to parents posted on the district’s Facebook page, Knuth said, “Sadly, after experiencing the surge of COVID-19 infections following Thanksgiving break, we expect the number of cases to explode once again following the holidays.”

“To insulate ourselves from this surge,” Knuth said. “We need to allow time before any holiday infections or exposures impact our school community. January 19, 2021, is more than 2 weeks following the holiday break, and provides enough time for any exposed or infected individuals to work through the entire infectious period, isolation, or quarantine.”