Skaneateles School Board holds off on decision on high-risk winter sports

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Skaneateles Board of Education discussed the possibility of high-risk winter sports on Tuesday night.

In the end, board members decided to put off a final decision on bringing back boys and girls basketball and hockey.

Board members agreed that they need more time to study things and address potential pitfalls.

