Some local school districts in need of technology for the fall semester

(WSYR-TV) — August 1 is the deadline for when school districts have to submit their reopening plans to the state and some local school districts are in need of technology.

There is still so much to do for some districts and plenty of supplies to be accounted for.

Earlier this week, the Fayetteville Manlius School District superintendent estimated that his district would need 300,000 masks. Every school will need them and hand sanitizer too.

Another thing all districts are searching for are Chromebooks, which are easy-to-use laptops for students.

Larger districts like Liverpool and West Genesee said that, for the most part, they are all set with technology.

But smaller schools, like Onondaga Central, have tech on backorder. They were hoping to get some updated devices for the classroom this fall, but the district is prepared to work with what they have.

“If we have to go to a hybrid model or a complete distancing learning model, we have technology available based on the numbers we had in the spring with complete distance learning,” said Rob Price, OCS superintendent.

It could be months before this new or updated technology makes its way to Onondaga Central.

A lack of state aid is another worry for school districts as Onondaga Central says it could see a 20 percent cut.