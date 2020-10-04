Some parents still nervous as Syracuse City School District starts their hybrid learning model Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District is set to welcome students back to class Monday, as the hybrid model will officially be put to the test after a month of online learning. However, some teachers and parents are concerned.

A cartoon posted by the Syracuse City School District gave students and parents a look at what school will be like come Monday.

There will be temperature checks before students and staff enter each building, and several social distancing protocols will be in place.

Since the school year began, students have been fully remote.

“We are ready to go on Monday,” Jaime Alicea, the Syracuse City School District’s Superintendent, said. “We are making sure our facilities have all the components needed for the opening of the school year. We have been working with the teacher’s association, we are listening to their concerns and making a lot of changes.”

The district just invested $1 million into a new air filtration system and procedures have been made clear.

A small group of protesters are against going back to school, saying it’s not safe for students and teachers.

The head of the teacher’s union says there are still a lot of challenges for teachers when it comes to the hybrid model learning.

“This is a tremendous amount of work and it is a format we are not completely familiar with,” President of the Syracuse Teachers’ Union, Bill Scott, said. “We got thrown into this in March of last year, and we have tried to perfect this as much as we can. Our preference, of course, is in-person learning and we look forward to the day we can get back to doing that.”

Parents still have the option of keeping their children home full time if they don’t feel comfortable sending them to school due to the pandemic.

