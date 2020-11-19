Soule Road Elementary, Soule Road Middle switching to online learning after 2 positive cases

(WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, the Liverpool Central School District was informed that a student at Soule Road Elementary and a staff member at Soule Road Middle have tested positive for COVID-19.

Read the full letter sent to families and staff below:

“Dear Liverpool CSD Families and Staff,



On Thursday, November 19, the Liverpool Central School District was informed that a student at Soule Road Elementary and a staff member at Soule Road Middle have tested positive for COVID-19.



The Onondaga County Health Department is in the process of identifying and notifying those individuals who came in close contact with those who tested positive. Due to privacy laws, we cannot provide any additional information about the student or staff member who tested positive or about those who may have been exposed.



The individuals who tested positive, and any other students, faculty, and staff who were exposed, will not return to school until the Onondaga County Health Department provides clearance for them to do so.



Since additional time is needed for contact tracing, both Soule Road Elementary and Soule Road Middle will switch to remote learning on Friday, November 20.



Thank you for your continued support and understanding. If you are not contacted by the Onondaga County Health Department, but are still concerned you may have been exposed, please visit the New York State Health Department Web site at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you to find local testing sites.”