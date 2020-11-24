Soule Road Middle School switching to online learning on Tuesday due to shortage of staff members

(WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Central School District announced on Monday that all Soule Road Middle School classes will be switching to online learning on Tuesday due to a shortage of staff members.

Read the full letter sent to families and staff members below:

“Dear Liverpool CSD Families and Staff,



Due to a shortage of staff members at Soule Road Middle, all SRM classes will switch to REMOTE LEARNING on Tuesday, November 24.



We anticipate that SRM will return to hybrid learning after the Thanksgiving Recess on Monday, November 30.



Thank you for your continued support and understanding. If you are concerned you may have been exposed to COVID-19, please visit the New York State Health Department Web site at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you to find local testing sites.”