Spring football season begins for some high school athletes Monday

(WSYR-TV) — Some high school football teams are returning to the gridiron for practice Monday, including the Salt City Athletic Conference, which consists of some of the biggest schools in Section III Athletics.

Schools will play games against each other in pods.

Auburn, Jamesville-DeWitt, East Syracuse Minoa, Fayetteville-Manlius, Christian Brothers Academy, Central Square, and Fulton will begin practice Monday.

Schools in the first pod, Baldwinsville, Liverpool, Cicero-North Syracuse, Henninger, Corcoran, and Nottingham, will begin play on March 19. The plan is to play six games and a seventh game is possible.

The Onondaga High School League, which consists of many of the smaller schools in Section III, starts practice on March 15. Games are scheduled to begin April 1 with four or five games on the schedule.

The season must end by May 1.