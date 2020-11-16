Student COVID-19 testing continues in Onondaga County

Back to School
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More students and teachers in Onondaga County’s yellow zones are being tested for COVID-19 on Monday.

On Friday, four-year-old’s at East Syracuse’s Park Hill were among the first students to be tested.

This is part of Onondaga County’s commitment to keeping schools in the “yellow zone” open for in-person instruction.

Onondaga County will visit 10 schools each day to test the state-required 20% of teachers and students in person.

That number has to be met every week, but it is unclear how long this testing will run for.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected