ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More students and teachers in Onondaga County’s yellow zones are being tested for COVID-19 on Monday.
On Friday, four-year-old’s at East Syracuse’s Park Hill were among the first students to be tested.
This is part of Onondaga County’s commitment to keeping schools in the “yellow zone” open for in-person instruction.
Onondaga County will visit 10 schools each day to test the state-required 20% of teachers and students in person.
That number has to be met every week, but it is unclear how long this testing will run for.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse City School District to start testing students on Thursday
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at Meadows Diner in Canton
- Student COVID-19 testing continues in Onondaga County
- Jamesville-DeWitt Middle switching to online learning for all groups
- Chocolate Pizza Company expansion helps it keep up with tremendous growth
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App