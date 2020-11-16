Student COVID-19 testing continues in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More students and teachers in Onondaga County’s yellow zones are being tested for COVID-19 on Monday.

On Friday, four-year-old’s at East Syracuse’s Park Hill were among the first students to be tested.

This is part of Onondaga County’s commitment to keeping schools in the “yellow zone” open for in-person instruction.

Onondaga County will visit 10 schools each day to test the state-required 20% of teachers and students in person.

That number has to be met every week, but it is unclear how long this testing will run for.