Students at Franklin Elementary in Syracuse receive brand new pairs of sneakers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dick’s Sporting Goods is providing a brand new pair of sneakers to children in the Syracuse City School District. More than 600 students at Franklin Elementary School will receive a free pair of shoes.

“We are so happy to be providing every student at Franklin Elementary School with a new pair of sneakers,” said Dick’s Sporting Goods representative Kim Myers said. “This pandemic has provided so many different challenges and we are proud to be able to bring a smile to these students’ faces.”

“I want to thank Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kim Myers for their generosity,” Syracuse City School District Superintendent Jaime Alicea said. “For them to continue to think about our students and families and to provide each student at Franklin with a new pair of sneakers is just amazing. During this challenging school year, their donation provides something special for our students to look forward to.”

The athletic company donated sneakers to each student at Roberts Pre-K-8 school back in December.