Students head back to the classroom at Liverpool Central Schools, while administrators try to mitigate COVID risk

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students in the Liverpool School District returned to in-person classes on Thursday.

It’s never been an easy job to be a school principal. It’s even harder during a pandemic, but if you ask Soule Road Elementary School Principal, Jon Kilian, all the extra work is worth it.

“I am just excited to have people back in the building, have students back in the building. It’s going to be a very good day,” says Kilian.

To keep students in the building all year, the district has to balance fewer restrictions on teachers and students, with some safety measures to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“We’re having them sit one to a seat throughout the bus. Then if they have a sibling that they are sitting next to, they can sit next to them right away. But we really are trying to fill those seats one at a time,” says Mike Olley, principal of the Soule Road Middle School.

But as the bus fills up, students have to double up.

Olley added, “We’re filling them in later in the run, so the amount of exposure that they have next to each other is in a limited time frame.”

With plenty of mild weather before the snow comes, bus windows will be kept open as long as they can.

When it comes to lunch time, students will seat three feet apart and can take their face masks off while eating lunch. Face masks must be put back on once they are done eating.

Liverpool also has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy air purifiers for each classroom this year.

“Given that its still September and the weather is nice, we’re asking our classrooms to have windows open when possible. We want to make sure that provides air exchange as well,” says Mark Potter, Superintendent of Liverpool School District.

This is all in efforts to create a more normal year, within abnormal circumstances.