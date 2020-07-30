Students not going back to school everyday threatens overwhelmed child care industry

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When the pandemic suddenly shut schools down in March, Kathy Landers had to turn her home daycare program into a remote learning center.

She remembers card tables set up in different rooms of her home for students to set up their laptops as her husband tried to learn the state math curriculum, which has been updated since their now-adult children left school.

While many daycares closed or didn’t go as far as offering a place for the young clients to do their schooling, Landers realized they’d have nowhere else to go.

She also was aware that the children needed care if she expected their parents, some in the medical and first responder fields, to keep working through the pandemic.

Landers, who takes care of children in the Central Square School District, usually only watches the students before and after school. Based on the district’s plan to split the students in half for in-person learning, she’ll likely see half on Monday and Tuesdays, the other half Thursdays and Fridays and all of them on Wednesdays when the district closes its buildings for cleanings.

Before the pandemic, Landers had a waiting list of families that has no free spots until the year 2023.

The wait is one example of the crisis in the child care industry, which the executive director of Child Care Solutions, Lori Schakow, thinks is about to get worst as children go back to school.

Because most districts are only bringing students back to classrooms for one, two or three days a week, that leaves working parents left to find child care for the rest of the week.

Parents who never needed help before are now in the market if they expect to return to work.

Schakow projects there are about 1,400 unfilled daycare spots available in Onondaga County.

