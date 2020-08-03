Students, schools prepare for a fall without choral and band performances, championships

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — School will look dramatically different in the fall, and that includes extracurricular activities.

Fall sports in New York State are currently on hold until September 21. State choral and marching band competitions are cancelled for 2020.

America Carhart is a senior trumpet player for the East Syracuse Minoa school marching band and said, “Some of us are kind of, like, upset, it’s our senior year.”

She’s been part of the marching band since 6th grade, but tells NewsChannel 9, “We’re not going to have a full senior year experience, but I feel like we’re still going have something to experience, there’s going to be a memory some way or another.”

Adam Shatraw is the Supervisor for the Performing Arts for the East Syracuse Minoa School District. He tells NewsChannel 9, “I suppose on some level, to see these things being cancelled is not unexpected, it’s still heartbreaking for the students who are involved.”

Shatraw is the region’s representative for the New York State School Music Association, NYSSMA, which made the decision last month to cancel the 2020 All-State and Winter Conference.

“While we know we’re being responsible and doing the best for the health and safety of the state really, it’s still a very difficult call to make,” he says.

And added, “A lot of our students come to school for these opportunities. Whether it’s athletics, or music, or theater, whatever it happens to be, they’re coming to school because that is what fulfills their life.”

East Syracuse Minoa, like many districts, will do what it can virtually to make sure music is alive this fall.

Carhart says, “It’s definitely the same as being in one room and rehearsing all together, but there’s gotta be a way we can do it.”

She adds, “Knowing that we can still do something virtually and still be together as a family like we are is still important.”

Shatraw says East Syracuse Minoa is researching every way possible to include music, arts, and physical education as part of every student’s programming.

Click here to read the statement from NYSSMA about the 2020 cancellation.

Click here to read the statement from the NYS Field Band Conference on its decision for 2020.

