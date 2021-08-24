SU freshman has strong family ties on ‘The Hill’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Farrah Sousa is getting settled into her room in Shaw Hall at Syracuse university.

“It was a really good experience, super smooth,” Sousa explained. “We pulled right up, the Goon Squad was out front with their bins and we put everything in there. Then they helped us up, we unpacked everything and we’re in here now.”

She is from just north of Boston, and is majoring in Bioengineering. Sousa joins about 4,000 other first-year students who just moved in. Being new on campus, during a pandemic is new territory for everyone, but she is prepared.

“There could be a possibility of something to happen like it did last year, but having my grandma right down the street is really nice, so I can always go to her,” Sousa said.

Her grandma, Joanne Falcone, has a unique perspective because she not only went to Syracuse University, but she also stayed in the same dorm as Sousa.

“To have her walking in the same footsteps and so close, it’s like having a front row chair for the next part of her life and I get to see it,” Falcone said proudly. “It’s like a big, big special moment for me,” she added.

While things have changed on the Hill since Falcone was a student here, their special bond is only growing stronger. She had this advice for her granddaughter, Farrah:

“I think being authentic and being yourself is all you need to do,” Falcone said.

Sousa’s family ties don’t end with her grandmother. Her grandfather also went to SU, and her parents got engaged at the Dome.