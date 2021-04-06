SU, SCSD partner to offer high school juniors chance to take college courses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This summer, Syracuse University will partner with the Syracuse City School District to give three dozen high school juniors the chance to take online classes through SU’s summer college program.

The opportunity will be free for the 36 students and it is all possible thanks to donors in the area. The opportunity gives students the chance to pursue college classes and find out early on what their interests are.

“Our mission is to provide all students with a high quality education that prepares them to graduate as responsible active citizens ready for success, whether its college or a career, so they can be prepared to compete in a global economy,” said Syracuse City School District Superintendent Jaime Alicea.

Last year, the summer program was put on pause for the Syracuse City School District because of the pandemic. This summer program is being offered to students across the country and worldwide.