SU senior makes tough choice to learn remotely

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They say college prepares you for the real world but these students couldn’t have prepared for college in a pandemic.

No amount of education could have prepared Syracuse University senior Adrianne Morales to make the tough choice to stay in Florida and learn remotely.

“I just started, like this week actually filming stuff and it’s been hard,” said Morales.

She’s finally entering the year all college students look forward to. They’re the big dogs on campus and they get to make special, life-long memories with friends.

Morales is studying broadcast journalism, so for her, it’s also the year to jump-start her professional career.

“Anything we do in class is what’s going to go in our portfolios in the future,” said Morales. She has a camera and tripod from her high school years but to film at a collegiate level, it comes with a cost.

“I had to buy my own mic stand, I had to buy my own lights and things like that,” she said. Those are all things her tuition would’ve covered if she were on campus but in the middle of a pandemic, she didn’t feel going back was the smart move.

“It seemed like things were going to be safe, but I didn’t trust the students. I do know it’s for the better. I know people are still going out, people are still having house parties and things like that,” said Morales.

While she would’ve loved to be with her friends, she thought it was too risky.

More than peer pressure I feel like people just don’t see why this is so serious. You having a gathering of 20 people in a house is just as bad as 40 people in a bar. The worst part is at least in a bar there are guidelines, people can tell you to separate but in a house, they can’t. Adrianne Morales

Morales also made the tough choice for her parents who are older. “They just had compromised immune systems and I wanted to be able to do the grocery shopping at home, I wanted to limit, them going outside I guess,” she said.

It’s not the senior year she or any college students dream of.

Come January — ready or not — she’ll make the trip back to the Salt City. Morales was able to find someone to sublet her apartment now, but she’ll be paying for it in the spring.

“Now that we’re going up in the difficulty of classes I don’t know what equipment we’re going to be using, I can’t just keep buying different lenses, and it’s my last semester so even if I spend it indoors at least I’m on campus I guess,” she said.

