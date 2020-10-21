SUNY Binghamton resuming in-person learning on Thursday, Oct. 22

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Binghamton will resume in-person learning on Thursday, Oct. 22.

According to a statement from President Harvey Stenger, the campus is at a seven-day rolling average of .54% infection rate.

The campus will continue doing surveillance testing throughout the year.

The president also said that they have sanctioned many students and student groups for violating campus guidelines. “These violations place the entire campus community at risk and threaten our ability to provide in-person teaching and learning.”

Read the full statement from the president below:

“To the Campus Community,

I am happy to announce that Binghamton University will resume in-person classes on Thursday, Oct. 22. We are able to take this important step because the number of positive cases has dropped significantly in the past two weeks and we are currently at a seven-day rolling average of .54% infection rate. I want to thank members of our campus community — students, staff and faculty — on successfully navigating the past two weeks of remote learning and taking steps that have allowed us to significantly reduce the infection rate. This is a significant milestone, but we must remain vigilant and follow our health and safety protocols.

All of us at Binghamton can be proud of what we have accomplished. During the pause, residence halls remained open, students conformed to health and safety guidelines and co-curricular activities adapted to social distancing and the virtual environment. We have been successful because everyone did their part, something that typifies a campus that comes together to solve challenges.

For the rest of the semester, we will continue our aggressive program of surveillance testing, provide diagnostic tests to students who are symptomatic and ensure that students follow proper public health protocols. We have sanctioned a number of students and student groups for violating campus safety guidelines. These violations place the entire campus community at risk and threaten our ability to provide in-person teaching and learning.

I urge everyone to continue to follow the public health guidelines outlined in the “Rights and Responsibilities” document that students accepted when they returned to campus in August. We know that masks and social distancing work. So, let’s continue to work together so that, come Thanksgiving, we can all celebrate a successful in-person semester.

In the meantime, I hope I see you around campus — I’ll be the one wearing the Bearcat mask.”