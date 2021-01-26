SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras talks about plans for spring semester

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- On Sunday, State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras joined SUNY Oneonta Acting President Dennis Craig and local officials to reopen campus for the spring semester. After a COVID-19 outbreak in September, students at SUNY Oneonta were sent home for the semester.

On Sunday, students moved back to campus housing for pre-semester COVID testing and quarantining before the SUNY-required push back of the Spring Semester start date of in-person classes on February 1, Chancellor Malatras announced that all SUNY campuses will increase the frequency of SUNY’s mandatory COVID testing to weekly testing of all students, faculty, and staff who regularly come to campus. SUNY Oneonta is set to do so. Healthcare students who have volunteered to help with COVID response will be made available to campuses to help administer tests. To date, approximately 2,500 students have signed up to volunteer.