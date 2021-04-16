SUNY ESF announces plans for commencement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, SUNY ESF announced its plans for May commencement activities.

SUNY ESF will hold two ceremonies, and they will both be held at St. Joseph’s Amphitheater at Lakeview on May 15. Graduates will be permitted to invited two guests, and safety protocols will be in place. The school will also record and broadcast the ceremonies for those who can’t attend in person.

In order to attend the ceremony, a COVID test within 72 hours of the event or a completed vaccine series no later than May 1 will be required.