SUNY ESF pushes start date back to Feb. 8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY ESF has decided to push its start date back to Feb. 8.

This is due to a decision made by Syracuse University on Monday that also pushed their start date back.

In a tweet on Monday, SUNY ESF said they are working to revise their policies for the winter and spring terms.

They hope to provide more clarifications later this week.