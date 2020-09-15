(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley on Tuesday about the college’s recent spike in cases.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Family Healthcast: Flu vaccine cannot help prevent COVID-19
- 1 arrested after stealing items from unlocked cars in Oneonta
- Pennsylvania man arrested after police chase in Town of Salina
- SUNY Oswego President addresses spike in COVID-19 cases
- State Assemblymembers hold hearing on how COVID-19 has impacted those struggling with substance use disorder
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App