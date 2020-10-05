SUNY Oswego resumes in-person learning on Monday

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Oswego reopened on Monday for in-person instruction as work continues to slow the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras visited the campus on Friday and said that recent testing has reported a lower infection rate since the two week pause began.

The college will continue to monitor for the disease by wastewater surveillance and will be testing students, staff and faculty every three weeks.