SUNY Oswego student speaks out over remote learning

(WSYR-TV) — SUNY Oswego students are now stuck in an unsettling situation. They can only leave their dorms for essential reasons like a job or to get food.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with one student and his mother about a difficult decision: Should he stay or should he go?

Xander Deacons wanted the college experience, wanted that independence. But so far, he’s had to spend most of his time in his room.

“I don’t think I could have been prepared for this level of weirdness,” said Xander.

Xander only has one in-person class. His family is from Cicero and, with the latest announcement that the school is moving to remote learning, he’s faced with a difficult choice.

SUNY Oswego has made it very clear: If you leave campus, you won’t be allowed back for the rest of the semester.

“It is not a health interest to stay here — especially for mental health,” said Xander. “I have depression and anxiety and I feel like that is only going to make this worse.”

Xander’s mother Lynnette can only see her son on Zoom and is leaning toward bringing him home because of what has happened.

It was to give him that in-person experience and that independent experience, but this has really been like sending my child to be quarantined in a room and getting to pay $9,000 for the experience. Xander’s mother Lynnette

Xander is thinking the same thing as his mother. His four walls seem to be closing in with the thought of remote learning for at least the next two weeks.

“I texted my mom and said the cons outweigh the pros because there is so much shut down…” said Xander.

His family is under the belief that their money wouldn’t be refunded if he left.