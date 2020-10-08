SU Vice Chancellor: ‘We need folks to be honest with us’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are now learning more about the cluster of COVID-19 cases coming from Syracuse University.

The vice chancellor of SU said it can be contained to a “tight-knit social group” and, so far, the Central New York community has been untouched.

The cluster of currently 45 cases have been traced to a weekend, off-campus party on Walnut Street.

It all started after a student left campus and brought the virus back with them, which Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie said “set the environment for a significant amount of exposure and spread of the virus.”

The university has tested more than 4,000 students — both in the Dome and through campus wastewater.

Recent dorm room tests all came back clean, all while Haynie expects off-campus testing numbers will grow.

But, for the most part, Haynie believes the majority of students are staying safe.

“We try very hard not to take the contract tracing process and turn it into a disciplinary process. We need folks to be honest with us; that is what’s most important,” said Haynie.

The university has its own contact tracers, making sure those 45 students are quarantined.

For right now, Haynie is focusing on public health, trying to stop that cluster from coming on campus.

But, moving forward, they are ramping up DPS patrols. Anyone who is found breaking campus or state guidelines will face consequences.

“This one, single incident still very well could be one that evolves where it impacts our ability to stay open,” said Haynie.

But, they are all hoping that it doesn’t come to that.

Haynie said that if 100 students test positive within a two-week period, the university will be required by the state to switch to an all-remote learning style.

He fully expects the cases to continue to rise as they test more students in the upcoming days.

