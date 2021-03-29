Syracuse City School District Board of Education approves in-person learning plan

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A decision on when and how to bring kids back to classrooms in the Syracuse City School District got final approval on Monday night. The school board has okayed the district’s revised in-person learning plan. It begins on April 12.

Even though the CDC says you don’t need desk partitions anymore, the district will still use them, where they’re already in place.

Grades pre-k through five will be in school five days a week. Students in grades six through eight will have the option to come in four days a week for half of the day, then learn remote the other halves. Wednesday is a support day for students and teachers.

About one-third of the district’s high school students will come in two days a week for a half-day, and remain remote for the rest of the day.

The district has a goal of at least doubling the amount of in-person instruction for each grade level.