Syracuse City School District discusses call for removal of school resource officers

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There was more debate on Tuesday night during a Syracuse City School District forum about school resource officers.

As racial justice and police reform movement swells across the nation, the calls in Syracuse continue for officers to be removed from school-based jobs, arguing resources should shift.

They believe that there should be support services to help and not criminalize students.

