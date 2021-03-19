Syracuse City School District discusses plan to bring students back to the classroom

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a meeting Thursday night, the Syracuse City School District (SCSD) outlined its plan for bringing students back to the classroom.

The district surveyed families to get their feedback on increasing the number of days of in-person learning. Only 59.6% of families in the district responded but results showed nearly 2,000 students showed interest in returning to school, most are at the elementary level.

Right now, the district’s plan includes:

GRADE LEVEL NUMBER OF DAYS IN-PERSON Elementary 5 days/week Middle 4 days/week High School 2 days/week

Schools will use 3-feet distance between desks and partitions with assigned seating. Enhanced cleaning protocols at nights and on Saturdays have been proposed.

The district’s target date is April 12 and hopes that it will be able to increase in-person learning later in the year.

Superintendent Jaime Alicea says the district is still waiting for additional guidance from the health department and the state on transportation. Buses are only carrying 1 student per seat. For a bus that has a 66-person capacity, just 22 students are on the bus.

Parents will still have the option of keeping their children learning remotely. The district says it will be sending a letter to parents next week.

SCSD will present its plan to the state’s education department on Monday.

Watch the SCSD full meeting below: