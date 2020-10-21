Syracuse City School District discusses school resource officers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors in the Syracuse City School District debated the future of school resource officers in a virtual meeting on Tuesday night.

Members of the district met with The People’s Agenda on Policing. One of the group’s demands includes removing school resource officers altogether.

The group wants more school counselors, social workers and support staff.

The school district is working closely to figure out what is best for students moving forward.

Three more sessions are planned in the coming weeks.