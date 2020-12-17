SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District is showing how the COVID-19 pandemic might have permanently eliminated snow days for students.
In a post on Twitter, the district said that even if they closed for snow, students will still be expected to learn remotely.
Other districts in Central New York have also released their plans for snow days this year.
Onondaga Central School District will not be conducting in-person or online learning on snow days, according to the district’s website. When the district is closed for a snow day, all scheduled activities, events, meetings and programs will be cancelled.
The school closing also applies to students who are receiving transportation on district buses, including those who attend private and parochial schools, BOCES, and all others.
The LaFayette Central School District will allow for six emergency closure days, according to the district’s website.
If the district needs more than six days, then “one option would be to shift to remote learning on those days.”
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse football welcomes 19 commits to the program on early signing day
- Has COVID-19 eliminated snow days? Here’s what some districts in the area are planning to do
- Facemasks now mandatory when hailing a Tijuana taxi
- Several COVID-19 vaccine recipients got Bell’s palsy – why you should ignore these social media posts
- “This game isn’t pretty when you go 2 for 18” Jim Boeheim following the win over Northeastern
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App