Syracuse City School District looking at hybrid plan for fall semester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse School District is looking to do a hybrid model this fall semester.

Students who are in Kindergarten through 8th grade will be split into two groups.

Mondays and Tuesdays will be for one group while the others do virtual learning.

Wednesdays will be the cleaning day where all students will be learning virtually.

The second group of kids will physically go to school on Thursdays and Fridays.

In the high school, it will be all virtual learning where students will take four classes so they can have a better focus on their studies.

All students, regardless of grade level, will have the option to do virtual learning.

