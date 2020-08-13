Syracuse City School District moves 1st day of class to September 14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District has moved their first day of class to September 14.

Students were originally scheduled to be back in class on September 8. Staff members will now report to work on September 2.

By moving back our start day to September 14 we now have an additional week to provide our staff members with professional development and to go over expectations and protocols for the upcoming school year. Our district leadership team and building administrators will be extremely beneficial for everyone. Superintendent Jaime Alicea

The school district will be opening the school year with a hybrid learning model. On Wednesday, the Syracuse Teachers Association voted to delay the start of in-person learning.

The plan for the district is to have Kindergarten through 8th grade students attend school in-person two days a week and learn virtually three days a week.

High school students will attend in-person one day a week and participate in virtual learning four days a week.