Syracuse City School District outlines back-to-class plan

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After more than a year with many Syracuse students staying at home, the district has come up with an aggressive plan to bring everyone back to the classroom.

The target start date is just 3 weeks away which lands at the beginning of the 4th marking period. The district has a goal of at least doubling the amount of in-person instruction for each grade level by April 12 but 25% of the district has chosen to stay remote.

The Centers for Disease Control says desk partitions aren’t necessary but Syracuse schools will still use them as a tool with the students sitting 3 feet apart. They’ve bought thousands of them along with face shields, masks and thermometers.

The level of in-person learning varies based on grade level.

PRE-K THROUGH 5

Pre-K through 5th grade will head back to school five days per week.

Assigned seating will be in place.

Lunch seating will depend on the school. Students will be 3 feet apart and they’ll either eat in their classroom or in the cafeteria with barriers.

Grades 6-8

Half of families have chosen to stay remote. Students are given the option to come in for 4 half-days in-person and spend the rest of the day learning remotely.

Wednesdays will be used as a support day for students and teachers.

Lunches will be a grab-and-go fashion.

High School

Most families wanted to stay remote for students at this grade level. So a third of the students will learn in-person for 2 half-days a week and remain remote the rest of the time.

Board members expressed concern for the lack of in-person instruction for high schoolers.

“I would like to have them in for more time but the schedule is going to be a little more difficult for the high school. So we are providing that extra social-emotional support,” said superintendent Jaime Alicea.

He says there will be a strong focus on mental health for both staff and students. Each building will have what they call “wellness champions” who will reach out to families, students, and staff to make sure they’re utilizing resources like tele-mental health.