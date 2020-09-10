Syracuse City School District preparing ahead of new school year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York’s largest school district held a meeting on Wednesday night to go over its plans for the upcoming school year.

The Syracuse City School District begins school Monday, Sept. 14, all remotely.

On Wednesday, the board spoke about how they have already handed out 500 computers, 700 hotspots and had over 1,000 devices donated by Verizon.

The city school district also has no plans to hire additional cleaning staff, but current staff will be working overtime to make sure all buildings are kept safe and clean.