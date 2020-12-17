Syracuse City School District switching to online learning due to COVID-19

School Zone
Posted: / Updated:
scsd_1465526424158.jpg

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District will be switching to online learning starting on Monday, Dec. 21 due to COVID-19.

The district said that there has been an increased number of students and staff members who are in “isolation and/or quarantine.”

The last day of school before the holiday break is Wednesday, Dec. 23. Their break will run from Dec. 24 through Jan. 3.

According to the district, they will resume their hybrid learning model on Monday, Jan. 4.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected