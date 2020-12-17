Syracuse City School District switching to online learning due to COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District will be switching to online learning starting on Monday, Dec. 21 due to COVID-19.

The district said that there has been an increased number of students and staff members who are in “isolation and/or quarantine.”

The last day of school before the holiday break is Wednesday, Dec. 23. Their break will run from Dec. 24 through Jan. 3.

According to the district, they will resume their hybrid learning model on Monday, Jan. 4.