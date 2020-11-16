SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District will test students on Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday, trying to get to the 20% of students, teachers and staff needed under the state’s yellow zone designation.
The tests will be done with a swirl around the inside of the ends of the nostril. Parents can be there with their children as the tests happen.
I made phone calls to the parents and I have let them know that in order for us to be able to keep the school open, we must test 20% of the students and the staff. If we don’t reach that percentage we will have to go remote.Jamie Alicea — Superintendent of Syracuse City School District
If results among the 20% tested is lower than the yellow zone’s current seven-day rate, testing at that school will no longer be required to stay in-person.
To learn more about the district’s plans regarding COVID-19, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse City School District to start testing students on Thursday
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at Meadows Diner in Canton
- Student COVID-19 testing continues in Onondaga County
- Jamesville-DeWitt Middle switching to online learning for all groups
- Chocolate Pizza Company expansion helps it keep up with tremendous growth
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App