Syracuse City School District to start testing students on Thursday

Back to School
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District will test students on Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday, trying to get to the 20% of students, teachers and staff needed under the state’s yellow zone designation.

The tests will be done with a swirl around the inside of the ends of the nostril. Parents can be there with their children as the tests happen.

I made phone calls to the parents and I have let them know that in order for us to be able to keep the school open, we must test 20% of the students and the staff. If we don’t reach that percentage we will have to go remote.

Jamie Alicea — Superintendent of Syracuse City School District

If results among the 20% tested is lower than the yellow zone’s current seven-day rate, testing at that school will no longer be required to stay in-person.

To learn more about the district’s plans regarding COVID-19, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected