Syracuse City School District votes to have virtual learning until early October

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During a meeting on Monday, the Syracuse City School District voted unanimously to have virtual learning from Sept. 14 through Oct. 2.

The first chance for in-person learning would be Monday, Oct. 5.

The district said it will be reevaluating the impact the virus is having on Onondaga County at that point. This will determine if schools can start in-person on Oct. 5.

After listening to our families, students and staff it is clear that the majority of them are in favor of a remote instruction/virtual learning model. While the hybrid model we had initially planned would have allowed for a safe and healthy opening, it is imperative that everyone feels comfortable within the learning environment, which is why we have decided to begin the school year virtually. We will continue to work with all of our stakeholders to address concerns and questions as they come up. Superintendent Jaime Alicea

Parents will still have the option to keep their children at home.

SCSD plans to release more details about this on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Starting and finishing times for schools will also be discussed on Wednesday for all grade levels.

The school district will continue hosting online video chats with families and staff to discuss and address any questions or concerns that they might have.