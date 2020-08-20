(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Syracuse City Schools Superintendent Jaime Alicea on Thursday about the plans for the fall and the results of the teacher surveys.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Where are they now?: Kennedy Yearby
- Bills OL Daryl Williams believes his best football is still ahead of him
- New York Supreme Court affirms plastic bag ban
- Family Healthcast: COVID-19 loss of taste and smell different from common cold symptom
- Syracuse City Schools plan for the fall, teacher survey results
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App