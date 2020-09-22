Syracuse City Schools plan to begin some in-person learning October 5

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a letter sent to parents, the Syracuse City School District (SCSD) announced its plan to begin bringing kids back to the classroom for in-person learning on October 5.

Back in August, SCSD voted unanimously to have virtual learning from September 14 through October 2.

A switch to a hybrid model will begin Monday, October 5. The plan will includes grades K-9 an opportunity for in-person learning 2 days a week, and online learning for 3 days. Students grade 9-12 will be in-person for 1 day a week, and learn virtually for the other 4 days. Parents will have the option to keep their kids on a virtual learning model.

Masks, social distancing, and health screenings are all part of the return to the classroom. Learn more about the districts plan by visiting SyracuseCitySchools.com.