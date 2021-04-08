Syracuse City Schools superintendent on New York’s education budget

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The newly-passed New York State budget gave a record $29.5 billion in aid to schools.

The numbers on paper are impressive — 30% more for Lyncourt schools, 23% for Fayetteville-Manlius and Oswego, and 16% for McGraw in Cortland County. But some superintendents are warning that the comparative increases look inflated by money from pandemic adjustments and from the federal stimulus.

Syracuse City Schools superintendent Jaime Alicea says it also includes state aid that’s already owed to the district, back pay for the campaign for Fiscal Equity lawsuit that was decided over a decade ago.

“And at that time we received some money. Then some of that was put on hold and now during the next three years, we will get an extra $47 million that is allocated to that campaign,” said Alicea.

Alicea says a plan is in the works on how the money will be spent. He says the budget will help the district when it comes to the gap in technology.

