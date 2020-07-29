Syracuse School Superintendent: Fall sports unlikely to happen

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an interview with NewsChannel 9 on Wednesday, Superintendent of Schools for the Syracuse City School District Jaime Alicea said that fall sports are unlikely this year.

“Right now we are talking to the athletic directors, we’re talking to the Section 3, and it doesn’t look like we are going to have sports in the fall,” Alicea said during the interview.

Alicea also said that they are still waiting for guidance from the state.

“But, at this time… doesn’t look like we are going to be able to have sports in the fall,” Alicea said.

New York State has already canceled all fall championship past sectionals. A plan has also been put into place for fall sports to be played in the spring if needed.

The next task force meeting is scheduled for early next month.