Syracuse schools plan for more students in class, in-person graduation

School Zone
Posted: / Updated:
scsd_1465526424158.jpg

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday night, Syracuse City School District (SCSD) outlined its plan for bringing students back to the classroom.

The district surveyed families to get their feedback on increasing the number of days of in-person learning. Only 59.6% of families in the district responded, but results showed nearly 2,000 students showed interest in returning to school. Most are at the elementary level.

Right now, the district’s plan includes:

GRADE LEVELNUMBER OF DAYS IN-PERSON
Elementary5 days/week
Middle4 days/week
High School2 days/week

The district’s target date is April 12 and hopes that it will be able to increase in-person learning later in the year.

SCSD announced on Monday that it still planned on using the additional 15,000 desk barriers it purchased for the reopening, despite what new county guidelines say.

Superintendent Jaime Alicea said Monday the plan is to have an in-person graduation this spring. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area