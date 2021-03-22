Syracuse schools plan for more students in class, in-person graduation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday night, Syracuse City School District (SCSD) outlined its plan for bringing students back to the classroom.

The district surveyed families to get their feedback on increasing the number of days of in-person learning. Only 59.6% of families in the district responded, but results showed nearly 2,000 students showed interest in returning to school. Most are at the elementary level.

Right now, the district’s plan includes:

GRADE LEVEL NUMBER OF DAYS IN-PERSON Elementary 5 days/week Middle 4 days/week High School 2 days/week

The district’s target date is April 12 and hopes that it will be able to increase in-person learning later in the year.

SCSD announced on Monday that it still planned on using the additional 15,000 desk barriers it purchased for the reopening, despite what new county guidelines say.

Superintendent Jaime Alicea said Monday the plan is to have an in-person graduation this spring.