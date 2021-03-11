Syracuse superintendent working on plan to get students back in the classroom

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District has a hybrid learning model. Now, Superintendent Jaime Alicea is working on a plan to bring students back into the classroom for more days during the week.

The district surveyed families to get their feedback on increasing the number of days of in-person learning. Alicea presented the findings to school board commissioners Wednesday evening.

“We have, right now, 63% of our kids that they want to increase the number of days that they’re attending in person,” Alicea explained. “We have 36.5% of the kids that they want to remain in remote instruction.”

There are more than 21,000 students in the district. Alicea said 59% of families completed the survey. He says many parents requested students return to five days, mostly in elementary schools.

Alicea added, “Most of the students at the secondary level, especially at the high school level, they want to remain remote, except the seniors. The seniors want to come in and spend time with their friends all year long.”

Alicea says the district is looking to implement three feet social distancing in the classroom with barriers. He added there are many details that still need to be worked out, like transportation and analyzing survey data. He expects to have a plan for the school board at the next work session, which is scheduled for March 22.

Bill Scott, Syracuse Teachers Association President, met with Alicea on Thursday. He released this statement to NewsChannel 9: “The meeting was unproductive. Learned nothing new beyond what was said at the board meeting. Plan remains to return sometime after the spring break. We need the barriers and we need guidance on bussing that is expected to be forthcoming from the county. Lots of logistics remain the need to be addressed in order to do this safely.”