Syracuse Teacher’s Association president gives thoughts on returning to in-person learning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse School District is ready to launch its hybrid learning model next week.

Monday, Oct. 5 has been the target date for the district, after opting to go the month of September all virtual.

The district has social distancing protocols in place and has invested in a $1 million air filtration system for its buildings.

In the video below, the head of the Syracuse Teachers Association, Bill Scott, discusses what has been done to improve the safety of teachers and students as well as what challenges teachers still face.