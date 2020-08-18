Syracuse teachers’ union president: Air filters in some buildings can’t be upgraded

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The president of the Syracuse Teachers Association says district leadership informed him that the ventilation systems in some school buildings are so old that they can’t be upgraded.
New York State’s Departments of Education and Health didn’t specify a standard for what grade of air filters are required, but state-level union New York State United Teachers advises a MERV-13 filter or better.
Filters are graded on the MERV scale based on how small of particles can be captured when the air is ventilated through.
Last week, 96% of building representatives for the Syracuse Teachers Association voted to request the administration delay in-person learning until Nov. 9.
The district administration is verifying that result through its own survey, asking each employee for their personal opinion.
Mayor Ben Walsh tells NewsChannel 9 he expects the district to offer options for families to allow parents to keep students home or be able to send their children for some in-person learning.
