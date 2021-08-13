Syracuse University implements four-tiered COVID alert system

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is implementing a new four-tiered COVID alert system.

The system is designed to help alert students and staff of masking requirements as guidance regarding COVID-19 continues to change.

The four levels are green, yellow, blue and red. The levels range from low transmission, indicated by green, to high transmission, indicated by red.

The tiers and what they mean can be found below: