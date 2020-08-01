Syracuse University releases information on how they are keeping students, public safe

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 20,000 Syracuse University students will be making their way back to campus in the next few weeks and some NewsChannel 9 viewers have expressed their concerns.

So what is SU doing to keep everyone safe?

The fall semester will resume shortly and students will start coming in this weekend to begin quarantining for the start of the school year.

The university has laid out an extensive plan to make sure everyone on campus is tested for COVID-19.

On Friday, the university announced that it has purchased the following:

3,476,150 disposable masks

35,000 reusable masks

30,000 KN95 and N95 masks

35,280 bottles of hand sanitizer

3,000 hand sanitizer dispensers

1,400 hand sanitizing floor stands

18,000 boxes of gloves

20,163 face shields

11,000 social distancing floor decals

55,276 containers of disinfecting wipes

21,000 “COVID Health Kits”

2,500 “Instructor Health Kits”

26,000 flu shots

Each student will receive a “COVID Health Kit” that includes three reusable masks, hand sanitizer, a door opener and a forehead thermometer.

The university also announced that they have installed the following:

245 barriers in high-traffic reception and retail environments

84 sheets of Plexiglass at all foodservice and dining hall locations

More than 10,000 public health reminder signs across campus

MERV 13 air filters in 160 air handling units in 40 buildings

UV-C lighting in the air handling system of healthcare facilities and mobile UV-C air cleaning systems in classrooms and labs with reduced airflow

Exhaust fans in all restrooms

Three temporary module classrooms on North Campus

21 outdoor fathering and teaching “tents” on North Campus and South Campus

The City of Syracuse is working with the university to make sure the colleges and landlords know what is expected of students when they get back to campus.

“The big concern is obviously large gatherings off campus,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “That is what we have spent a lot of our time talking about and thinking about.”

Syracuse Police and the University Department of Public Safety will work together to address any issues in neighborhoods as far as parties and illegal gatherings.

DPS will address violations of COVID-19 through the university with student discipline.

Freshman students begin their quarantine on campus this upcoming Sunday, August 2.

The university said that, as of last week, the campus is in Phase Four of returning faculty and staff to the workplace.

