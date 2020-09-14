Teachers adjusting to teaching remotely

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two of the largest school districts in our viewing area will be starting classes on Monday.

The Syracuse City School District will be going with an all-virtual model, while the Liverpool Central School District chose a hybrid learning environment. Both of these options come with online elements, which bring challenges to students and staff.

NewsChannel 9’s Julia LeBlanc spoke with a teacher from Soule Road Middle School about the difficulties for students and staff.

While some students will be heading to the classroom on Monday, many will be sitting at home on their Chromebooks. To prepare for that online learning environment, teachers have been spending the summer making sure their lesson plans make sense online.

Matt Starke is a technology education teacher at Soule Road Middle School who has been teaching for 11 years. He says no matter how long you’ve been teaching, most educators feel like this is their first year. But in the weeks heading back to school, the teachers have been in school, getting ready for the kids.

Starke’s lessons involve more hands-on learning, like building robots and printing 3D products, so he’s found a way to make it work in person and online. He also has an extravagant work set-up with multiple cameras so he can interact both with those at home and those in the classroom at the same time.

“So that’s what we’re trying to figure out is how can we best do these things for our students because we miss our students, we want them to come back, right, we want to see them. We want to do these cool projects with them and we’re working hard to figure out how can we do that best in this environment,” Starke said.

Starke wants to assure parents and their children that teachers are ready for their return. He says there will be learning curves and they’ll all have to adapt on the fly, but they’ll get through this together.

And the good part about using online tools? Starke says it’ll get the kids ready for college.

Syracuse City School District teacher shares how she will teach remotely

The Syracuse City School District chose to delay in-person classes until October, choosing to stick with an online learning model until then.

Jennifer Horn is a first grade teacher at Webster Elementary School with more than 25 years of experience. She says while everyone was caught off guard when the pandemic struck in March and everyone had to teach virtually, Horn says she and many other teachers are now prepared to educate their students.

“As educators, we’re feeling way more prepared. We know what our systems are, and we know how to get the kids into them,” Horn said.

When school shut down in the spring, Horn admits that it was a scramble to try and take her first grade course and make sure the kids can get the same education online.

“It was reach all families in any way you can,” Horn recalled.

Administrators gave them two weeks before school to get to know their virtual classroom. It’s a program called “Clever.” It can be accessed right from the district’s website, with all the essentials bookmarked right as the kids login.

Horn said, “We will be doing live sessions quite a bit throughout the day. And then, when they’re not live with us on teams, they will have their digital content to work on.”

Horn has created video tutorials for families, making sure everyone has what they need and knows how to use it. If kids are having trouble with or missing assignments, she’ll know about it.

“As educators, we will get alerts if a student is struggling with a particular skill so we know to plan for that,” Horn said.

There’s even a chat feature where she can talk to the kids separately at any time. It is a much different way of communicating, but teachers are excited to see their kids again and walk them through each step.

“if you have any doubts, call the school and ask to talk to the teacher. We are here for you,” Horn said. “I know it doesn’t seem it when we can’t see you face to face, but we are all here for you and we want the school year to be really successful for everyone.”

The Syracuse City School District handed out more than 2,400 hotspots to families in the city who would not otherwise have internet. There are also hotspots on the outside of several buildings within the district where the families can come into the parking lot.

