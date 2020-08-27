Teachers union wants New York State to mandate masks in schools all-day

FILE – In this July 14, 2020, file photo, amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, Aiden Trabucco, right, wears a mask as he raises his hand to answer a question behind Anthony Gonzales during a summer STEM camp at Wylie High School in Wylie, Texas. School districts that plan to reopen classrooms in the fall are wrestling with whether to require teachers and students to wear face masks — an issue that has divided urban and rural schools and yielded widely varying guidance. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — The New York State United Teachers Thursday called on the state health department to mandate the use of masks all day when students return to school this fall.

In a letter to State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, the union said it was concerned about the variations in mask policy in districts across the state. “Unfortunately, as the beginning of the school year nears and districts continue working out their reopening plans with parents and teachers, we are seeing disparate mask policies that are not leaving parents or educators confident in the safety of their district’s plans,” the letter states. “In reviewing individual reopening plans with educators in the field, it’s clear that numerous plans do not go far enough in their mask mandates to ensure the safety of students and educators.”

NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “As we hear of disparate mask procedures and other issues in reopening plans across the state, it’s clear that the state must step in. Making masks mandatory at all times is one step toward helping address the reservations that still exist regarding reopening school buildings.”

The union is concerned that many districts’ plan to allow masks to be removed once students are seated in a classroom during instruction. Others plan to require masks to be worn all the time.

Participating with union officials and teachers at a news conference was Dr. Jana Shaw, a pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Dr. Shaw said, “The science is clear that masks are among the most effective ways we can reduce the spread of this virus,” she added, “Strong mask policies have helped us get the virus under control in New York, so it only makes sense that schools would follow a uniform mandatory mask guideline across the state.”

The union says if a district’s reopening plan is missing details, or there are questions about safety, the district should begin the school year online.

