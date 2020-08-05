Teachers Unions demand clear guidance before heading back to the classroom

(WSYR-TV) — The new school year is just weeks away and many important decisions are still up in the air. Two major teachers unions in New York State are demanding clear guidance before heading back to the classroom.
The New York State United Teachers and the United Federation of Teachers are calling for clear protocols on how and when districts will need to close buildings in the event of a positive coronavirus case. They are also pushing for statewide standards on quarantines and contact tracing.
A major point coming from the unions is mandatory closures and a return to distance learning for two weeks after a positive test.
Governor Cuomo is expected to make a decision regarding the reopening of schools on Thursday or Friday.
