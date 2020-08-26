Tillie’s Touch hosts school supply giveaway this weekend

In this July 24, 2017 photo, pencils are at the ready on a teachers desk at Bruns Academy in Charlotte, N.C. Nearly all public school teachers report digging into their pockets to pay for school supplies, spending nearly $480 a year, far more than the federal $250 tax deduction available to teachers, according to a […]

MINOA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local nonprofit, Tillie’s Touch, is hosting a back-to-school supply giveaway on Saturday, August 29.

Tillie’s Touch works to provide children the necessary equipment to make a child’s dream of playing sports possible. This upcoming event will provide students the necessary equipment to head back to the classroom.

Free backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed to children in attendance.

The drive-through event will be Saturday at Lewis Park located at 239 Main Street in Minoa from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information visit, TilliesTouch.org.