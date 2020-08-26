Tillie’s Touch hosts school supply giveaway this weekend

MINOA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local nonprofit, Tillie’s Touch, is hosting a back-to-school supply giveaway on Saturday, August 29.
Tillie’s Touch works to provide children the necessary equipment to make a child’s dream of playing sports possible. This upcoming event will provide students the necessary equipment to head back to the classroom.
Free backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed to children in attendance.
The drive-through event will be Saturday at Lewis Park located at 239 Main Street in Minoa from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information visit, TilliesTouch.org.
