Tompkins Cortland Community College announces graduation plans for Class of 2020, 2021

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Tompkins Cortland Community College announced its graduation plans for the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021. The college will hold an in-person celebration in April, and a virtual ceremony on May 18.

In a message to graduating students and those that graduated in 2020, President Orinthia Montague said, “We have all been through so much together this year – and I have been so proud of your resilience – that as we approached Commencement 2021, we knew we could not celebrate without some kind of in-person component.”

Graduating students, as well as those that graduated last year and missed out on a commencement ceremony due to the pandemic, will be able to go to campus in small groups at designated times in April to receive congratulations during a small, in-person ceremony with President Montague and other members of the College community. These small ceremonies will be recorded and included in a video to be presented as part of the College’s live virtual commencement celebration, which will also include a keynote address from Professor Scott Ochs.

Students not wishing or not able to attend the April in-person times have the option of submitting pictures to be included in the Commencement video.

“I am happy to announce that we have planned opportunities for our students to join us safely, in person, to celebrate their accomplishment, with an additional live virtual Commencement Ceremony planned for May 18,” said Montague. “And I want to emphasize that all students who have graduated in 2020 or will graduate in 2021 are welcome to attend.”